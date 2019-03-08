Advanced search

Wisbech thief who stole cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland - and used stolen bank card to buy cigarettes - is jailed for 18 months

PUBLISHED: 11:33 17 October 2019

Kevin Holmes, of Chapnall Close, Wisbech, stole almost £100 worth of cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland during three separate visits. He also used a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes using contactless payment. The 37-year-old has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: POLICE.

A serial thief from Wisbech who stole almost £100 worth of cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland during three separate visits - as well as using a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes - has been jailed for 18 months.

Kevin Holmes entered the town store on September 6, 7 and 13 and stole various cleaning items and confectionery.

Holmes, of Chapnall Close, also used a stolen bank card on September 11 to buy £96 worth of cigarettes from three different shops using contactless payments.

PS Kevin Sutcliffe said: "Holmes has a number of previous convictions and it is clear previous sentencings have not deterred his behaviour. I am pleased he is behind bars and off the streets of Wisbech."

The 37-year-old was arrested on September 18 after being identified from CCTV at one of the shops.

On Tuesday (October 15), he was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of theft, one count of fraud by false representation and a breach of a suspended sentence he received in August for handling stolen goods.

