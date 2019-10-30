News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Halloween themed fun at Wisbech Tennis Club

Ben Jolley

Published: 7:34 AM October 30, 2019    Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020
Young tennis players dressed in their spookiest outfits as Wisbech Tennis Club held a Halloween half

Young tennis players dressed in their spookiest outfits as Wisbech Tennis Club held a Halloween half-term event.

The children all enjoyed a range of different tennis activities, then finished the day with hot dogs and cake.

It was great to see some lovely outfits and the parents join in with the games.

Many thanks to Gary Fitzjohn and Jacqui West for organising the event, assisted by youngsters Harry, Alfie and Lucy.

Earlier this month the club held a ladies tournament which saw the players compete in pairs.

Wisbech Tennis Club held a ladies tournament which saw the players compete in pairs. Jane and Paulin

They had 10 timed games of six minutes each, swapping partners after each game.

The eventual winners were Jane Page and Pauline Maris who were presented with a plant each.

Gary Fitzjohn was the scorekeeper for the event and everyone enjoyed a buffet and drinks afterwards to complete the evening.

For more information about the club visit www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk

