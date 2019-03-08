Teenager from Wisbech to appear in court after being found with cannabis

Two teenage boys - including one from Wisbech - are due in court on drug charges. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A 16-year-old from Wisbech has been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and escape from lawful custody.

He will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court today (September 13).

A 17-year-old from Birmingham is also charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine relating to an incident in Cambridge yesterday (September 12).

He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court tomorrow (September 14).