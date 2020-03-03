Advanced search

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

PUBLISHED: 15:50 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 03 March 2020

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

Archant

A 17-year-old boy who caused anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area has been placed with a criminal behaviour order.

Fenland police's local neighbourhood team issued the order on Friday February 28 which means that if the teenager breaches any of the strict conditions, the courts can place tougher restrictions to be put in place.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking on their Facebook page, Policing Fenland said: "Gathering the evidence required to submit an application for a CBO is a time-consuming task, but the team did a fantastic job in building their case and presenting it to the courts."

The force added: "Be assured that just because this CBO is now in place, doesn't mean the proactive work being carried out by the team will stop - it's simply one down and however many more are needed to go!"

Between February 2019 and January 2020, police have dealt with 1,222 incidents involving anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area.

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘We head ‘em up, move ‘em out’: Cambs Cops round up loose horses caught roaming the Fens

Howdy partner! Cambs Cops round up loose horses who made their way to Redmoor Lane in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

A47 at Guyhirn re-opens after Mercedes and Nissan collide in two-car crash

The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Van forced off the road in high winds in the Fens - driver escapes injury

Lucky escape for van driver after he leaves the road and overturns in high winds near Ramsey. Picture; POLICE

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘We head ‘em up, move ‘em out’: Cambs Cops round up loose horses caught roaming the Fens

Howdy partner! Cambs Cops round up loose horses who made their way to Redmoor Lane in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

A47 at Guyhirn re-opens after Mercedes and Nissan collide in two-car crash

The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Van forced off the road in high winds in the Fens - driver escapes injury

Lucky escape for van driver after he leaves the road and overturns in high winds near Ramsey. Picture; POLICE

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

New station in town centre, half hourly services to March but £200m likely to be cost of re-opening seven-mile Wisbech to March rail line

This special excursion train on September 23 1978 was the first passenger train to leave the old Wisbech Station for ten years. The seven mile stretch of rail will cost £200m to re-instate says a new report out this week. Picture; ARCHIVE/ARCHANT

Mental health and bullying are top priority for new Fenland Youth Advisory Board

The launch of the Fenland Youth Advisory Board at Fenland Hall on Monday, March 2. Picture: Katherine Nightingale/20Twenty Productions

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash

£6.6 million shortfall in special educational needs education budget in Cambridgeshire

Jonathan Lewis, Cambridgeshire Service Director for Education
Drive 24