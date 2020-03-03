Fenland cops praised as Wisbech teenager, 17, handed court order

A teenager was handed a criminal behaviour order after causing anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area. Picture: UnSplash Archant

A 17-year-old boy who caused anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area has been placed with a criminal behaviour order.

Fenland police's local neighbourhood team issued the order on Friday February 28 which means that if the teenager breaches any of the strict conditions, the courts can place tougher restrictions to be put in place.

Speaking on their Facebook page, Policing Fenland said: "Gathering the evidence required to submit an application for a CBO is a time-consuming task, but the team did a fantastic job in building their case and presenting it to the courts."

The force added: "Be assured that just because this CBO is now in place, doesn't mean the proactive work being carried out by the team will stop - it's simply one down and however many more are needed to go!"

Between February 2019 and January 2020, police have dealt with 1,222 incidents involving anti-social behaviour in the Wisbech area.