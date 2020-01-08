Advanced search

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

PUBLISHED: 09:52 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 08 January 2020

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

A Wisbech teenager has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub.

Dylan Verrier, 19, denied both charges when he appeared before King's Lynn magistrates.

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said a female customer at Bar and Beyond, on the town's Norfolk Street, reported the offences on the night of May 5 and 6.

Giving evidence via video link, the woman said she was queuing to buy drinks in the club's middle bar when they occurred. She said she confronted the man, who left by pushing his way through the crowds, before telling a friend what had happened.

Cross-examined by Hugh Cauthery, defending Mr Verrier, she said she had drunk two large glasses of wine, a single gin and an apple shot before arriving at Bar and Beyond.

Giving evidence, the woman's friend described the club as very busy. She said her friend turned to her and told her a man behind her had committed an indecent act.

Factory worker Mr Verrier of Elm Road, Wisbech, said he had been in Lynn for a night out with friends when they became separated in Bar and Beyond.

"I don't go out often so it gave me an awkward feeling like everyone was just watching me," he said.

"The bar was very crowded. It was very loud with lots of shouting, laughing and people pushing."

Mr Verrier said a woman in front of him turned around and appeared angry, but he could not hear what she was saying.

Asked by Mr Cauthery whether he had committed the offences, he said: "It's just disgusting. It's just not me, not my characteristic, not something I'd do or want to be associated with."

Mr Verrier said he left because he received a text message stating his friends were in another club.

He was arrested and interviewed by police as he left a club in Lynn in the early hours of May 27.

Summing up, Mr Jackson said it was "inconceivable" that the complainant would come to court and make up her account of what happened.

But Mr Cauthery said the defendant was a man of good character, the complainant was the only person who had seen anything and there was reasonable doubt.

After retiring for 40 minutes the bench returned and found him not guilty on both charges.

Chair Julie Costley said they had not found any evidence to satisfied them beyond reasonable doubt.

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Friends of Walsoken man launch fundraiser to pay for his Valentine’s Day wedding after terminal cancer diagnosis

Friends of Walsoken man Barry Lansfield, who has terminal brain cancer, are fundraising to make his wish come true – “to marry his sweetheart” on Valentine’s Day. Picture: GOFUNDME

