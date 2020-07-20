Teen close to completing mega 260-mile sprint while raising £1,400 for NHS charity

James Hall from Wisbech has nearly completed a 260-mile sprint and has raised almost £1,500 for NHS charities.

A fundraising teenager from the Fens has nearly completed a mammoth 260-mile sprint while raising nearly £1,500 for NHS charities.

James Hall from Wisbech has nearly completed a 260-mile sprint and has raised almost £1,500 for NHS charities. Picture: Supplied/JustGiving James Hall from Wisbech has nearly completed a 260-mile sprint and has raised almost £1,500 for NHS charities. Picture: Supplied/JustGiving

James Hall from Wisbech has ran 238 miles as part of ‘The 2.6 Challenge’ which is the equivalent of a jog from Fenland to Buckingham Palace and back.

The 14-year-old has so far raised £1,479 for NHS Charities Together and is urging people to support him during the final steps of his challenge.

He said: “Only 36 miles to go now, sorry for not posting again sooner, I have been extremely busy!

“Please continue to support my challenge, now we are nearing the end of my massive run, it is now or never!”

James is completing the challenge in and around Wisbech and also at home on the treadmill in a bid to complete the 260 miles.

He added: “The charity that I am doing this for is NHS Charities Together, which is the main charity that supports the NHS.

“It donates over £1,000,000 daily to the NHS. In accordance with the new guidelines on COVID-19, all donations should preferably be online.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-s-2-6-challenge453