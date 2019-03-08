Wisbech teenager jailed for kicking police officer and spitting in their face

A Wisbech boy who kicked a police officer and spat in their face before stamping on a second and trying to bite a third has been jailed after escaping secure accommodation before he was due to appear in court.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was staying in secure accommodation but escaped before he was due to appear in court in August for assaulting three police officers.

He was arrested on 12 September after officers spotted him in Kings Street, Cambridge.

At Huntingdon Youth Court last Wednesday (October 23) the boy pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody and was jailed for four months.

He was sentenced to a further four months imprisonment, to run consecutively, after pleading guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, relating to an arrest in Park Terrace, Cambridge, on July 6.

The incident saw him kick an officer and spit in their face before stamping on a second and trying to bite a third.

He also admitted to another assault on an emergency worker in East London on April 30, which saw him handed another four months' imprisonment, also to run consecutively, bringing his total sentence to 12 months, with six to be served on licence.

DS Andy Denzey said: "This boy has caused us no end of trouble recently and I'm happy his sentence will see him off our streets for some time.

"Assaults on officers who are simply doing their job are unacceptable and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders before the courts."