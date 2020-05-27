Video

Mega 260-mile run in just two months for James, 14, to raise cash for NHS charity

Fenland teenager James Hall is running 260 miles in just 2.6 months to raise cash for NHS charities. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A teenager from the Fens is running 260 miles in less than three months both at home on his treadmill and across the region to raise cash for NHS charities.

James Hall from Wisbech is taking part in ‘The 2.6 Challenge’ in what is equivalent to a sprint from Fenland to Buckingham Palace in London and back.

The 14-year-old has already raised more than £1,000 on his JustGiving page and hopes to raise as much as possible to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The charity that I am doing this for is NHS Charities Together, which is the main charity that supports the NHS.

“We have now reached day 21, and I have already ran 62 miles, which means I have reached Letchworth Garden City!

“Thank you to all my loyal supporters, and we are now up to £1,059 in total!

“Please continue to share and donate whatever you can.

“Not long now until lockdown is over, so please continue to keep 2m minimum apart from each other, and only go out for exercise and essential shopping.”

