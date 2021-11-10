News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Hard work pays off for taekwondo star Halim after grading success

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:40 PM November 10, 2021
Halim Shaul of Carter Schools of Taekwondo

Halim Shaul of the Carter Schools of Taekwondo passed his yellow belt grading test at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech. - Credit: Carter Schools of Taekwondo

A 13-year-old martial arts pupil achieved top marks as he looks towards a potential chance to shine on the national stage. 

Halim Shaul, who attends the Carter Schools of Taekwondo in Wisbech, passed his yellow grading session. 

As part of the grading, Halim was tested on patterns such as Chon Ji, a four-directional block and a parallel stance double punch. 

He was also asked to complete 20 press-ups, movements backwards and forwards as well as theory. 

Anthony Carter, founder of the school, said: “Halim attends lessons at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Wednesday and Friday nights. 

“Halim’s success is due to the hard training he puts into the taekwondo lessons. 

“We will now be looking for him, if he wants, entry into national championships in about six months’ time.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order
  2. 2 Family fruit and veg shop to close after 63 years
  3. 3 One less shop proposed for Norfolk Street
  1. 4 Homes evacuated as WW2 bomb unearthed
  2. 5 £600,000 cannabis operation ran from village home, court told
  3. 6 Arsonists may have caused caravan blaze, say police
  4. 7 Ladies' boss ends 15-year tenure on winning note with cup thrashing
  5. 8 Preparation work underway in first step of plans to transform town
  6. 9 Christmas comes early as couple switch on festive lights for charity
  7. 10 Fireworks spectacular raises nearly £12,000 for primary school

The Carter Schools of Taekwondo are based in Wisbech and Downham Market. 

For more information, email Anthony at: cartertaekwondo@aol.com.  

Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Leverington House, located on Peatlings Lane Wisbech, is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes

Gallery

Take a look inside this stunning £750,000 Georgian home hidden in the Fens

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
2am 999 call found mother drunk and two-year-old boy alone

2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Shoplifter accused of £2,500 theft from Tesco in Cromwell Road, Wisbech

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Tesco thief who stole 64 bottles of Jack Daniels jailed for Christmas

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
18-year-old Alisha Cox (pictured) was featured in a film at COP26 all about the future of the Fens.

Thomas Clarkson Academy

Student features in COP26 film about future of the Fens

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon