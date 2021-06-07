Published: 3:08 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM June 7, 2021

Bob and Mark Littlechild (pictured), of Wisbech Table Tennis Club, have offered the club to use their redundant farm building to store equipment and operate as a dedicated table tennis centre. - Credit: Wisbech Table Tennis Club

A table tennis club is looking for a new home after being told it must leave its base of seven years.

Wisbech Table Tennis Club said it was told to leave Pinnacle House in Nene Parade last month, having shared the warehouse with Wisbech Boxing Club since 2014.

“It came to us as a great shock and we are bitterly disappointed,” said club treasurer Peter Munch.

Mr Munch said the club has paid “around £20,000 over seven years” to use Pinnacle House.

The building is let to Wisbech Boxing Club by its owner Snowmountain Enterprises. The table tennis club has sublet part of it.

Mr Munch said: “Wisbech Boxing Club said they wanted the space.”

The club has until June 16 to find a new venue, but after researching other venues, two of its 150 members Bob and Mark Littlechild got in touch to help.

Bob and son Mark, of Littlechild & Son Ltd in Leverington, have offered the club to use their redundant farm building to store equipment and operate as a dedicated table tennis centre.

The farming company, on Parson Drove Lane, is seeking planning consent from Fenland District Council for change of use. The renovations will cost £9,000.

Mr Munch, who said the club may not be in existence without their latest offer, is confident the move will go through.

He said: “It will need a lot of work upgrading it, requiring a wooden floor, new partitioning, new electrics, lighting and insulation.

“We want to register ourselves as a Community Amateur Sports Club to obtain business rates relief and for this, we have changed our name from an association to Wisbech Table Tennis Club.

“We have the determination of our membership to make this succeed and some are willing and able to roll up their sleeves and volunteer to get it done.”

Wisbech Boxing Club has not been available for comment.

The table tennis club charge a £10 membership fee for seniors, £5 for juniors per annum, and £2 for seniors and £1 for juniors per session.

For more information and to join Wisbech Table Tennis Club, email Peter Munch on petermunch@btinternet.com or call 01406 366562, or speak to chairman Chris Gay on 01945 463431.