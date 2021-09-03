News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Having fun the key ingredient for superbike star Lewis

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:33 PM September 3, 2021    Updated: 4:52 PM September 3, 2021
Lewis Lakey of WIsbech in superbike action

Lewis Lakey is hoping to progress his career after competing in his first British Superbike Championship race in the junior supersport class at Snetterton. - Credit: Supplied/Kirsty Lakey

The mother of a superbike rider hoping to one day reach the world stage believes seeing him continue having fun will remain the ultimate goal. 

Lewis Lakey of Wisbech will make his British Superbike Championship (BSB) debut in the junior supersport class at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk this weekend. 

The event will be Lewis’ first BSB outing and his first competing at the highest level in his class. 

“We’re just trying to keep it fun for him, hoping he enjoys it; that’s the main goal,” Kirsty Lakey, Lewis’ mum, said.  

“Whilst he’s enjoying it, the better he gets.” 

Lewis will ride at the Norwich-based track as a wildcard for Team Evergreen on the more powerful Kawasaki Ninja 400, having impressed with Thundersport GB.

Lewis Lakey British Superbike Championship debut

Lewis Lakey (left) is hoping to continue riding in the British Superbike Championship next season. - Credit: Supplied/Kirsty Lakey

It’s a landmark moment for the 16-year-old who started to compete as a superbike rider in 2018. 

Most Read

  1. 1 £1.2m price tag on hotel that housed homeless during lockdown
  2. 2 66 bed care home - with cinema and tea shop - will open in 2023
  3. 3 Daughter pays tribute to 'cheerful, friendly and supportive' shopkeeper
  1. 4 Council urged to tackle hostel 'eyesore' amid homeless crisis
  2. 5 A47 closed in both directions after crash
  3. 6 Cans and candles help Cambs cops catch cannabis crims 
  4. 7 73 roads to be repaired this month in Cambridgeshire – is yours on the list?
  5. 8 Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’ 
  6. 9 Man dies after crashing into tree in Sandringham
  7. 10 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting a road sign near King's Lynn

“We got to know people from the area that their son does superbikes and wanted to find something for Lewis to get into,” Kirsty said. 

“At two-years-old, he could tell us every car in the car park. We gave superbikes a try and he clicked to it really quickly. 

“We couldn’t afford to put him into too many rounds so he didn’t get that much time on the track.  

“But every time he was out, he was able to be up there with those that were out more often.” 

After gaining his Auto Cycle Union licence in February, Lewis has been able to ride at different events, but it has been difficult to gain support off the track. 

Lewis Lakey of Wisbech looks to make strides in British Superbike Championship

Lewis Lakey first rode a superbike in competition in 2018 and is looking to continue making strides in his career. - Credit: Supplied/Kirsty Lakey

Kirsty said sponsorship has sometimes been hard to come by for her son, who will compete in qualifying sessions before racing over Saturday and Sunday. 

The aim now is for Lewis to continue with BSB, in a bid to reach the Superbike World Championship. 

“To see he believes in himself, that is worth every moment to see him smiling; it makes everything worthwhile,” Kirsty said. 

“I know there are more experienced riders on the track, and Lewis is managing to be there or thereabouts with some of those riders. 

“We’re really proud of how far he’s come in such a short time with such little time on the bike.” 

Motorsport
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Civil parking enforcement in Cambs

Cambridgeshire County Council | Updated

Fenland, South Cambs and Hunts opt for civil parking enforcement – but...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
 Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington found dead in Kettering: police believe she was murdered

Murder probe after death of 22-year-old woman from Wimblington 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Banners against incinerator row at Wisbech

Cambs Live | Updated

Backlash as ‘phantom poster pincher’ revealed

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon