Wisbech students get tested on endurance and physical training during three day assignment in Thetford forest
PUBLISHED: 16:18 20 May 2019
Archant
Uniformed services students from the College of West Anglia's (CWA) Wisbech campus took part in a weekend of challenges as part of a Royal Navy and Royal Marine induction initiative at the army's training camp in Thetford forest.
During the three-day period, the 14 students endured physical training with the Royal Marines and AFCO staff, and undertook practical leadership tasks.
The Royal Navy experience team made the students negotiate obstacles on a Go Ape assault course as well as cross-country trekking, where students were in introduced to the military 24-hour ration pack, and how to correctly prepare a substantial meal using its contents.
Uniformed services lecturer Adrian Kent said: "I feel immensely proud of all of our students who repeatedly demonstrated their individual total commitment to supporting each other in every task, which is in keeping with ethos our uniformed services program strives hard to promote"
Chief Petty Officer RN (Royal Navy), Richard Gray, said: "The over success of this pilot camp was due to the hard work, enthusiasm and full support of the College of West Anglia students and staff members.
" I would like to thank them all for a great week where they conducted themselves to an exemplary standard and should be proud of their achievements and behaviour."