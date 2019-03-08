Wisbech students get tested on endurance and physical training during three day assignment in Thetford forest

Endurance tested for these students from Wisbech who took part in a gruelling three day exercise in Thetford forest. Picture; COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA Archant

Uniformed services students from the College of West Anglia's (CWA) Wisbech campus took part in a weekend of challenges as part of a Royal Navy and Royal Marine induction initiative at the army's training camp in Thetford forest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Endurance tested for these students from Wisbech who took part in a gruelling three day exercise in Thetford forest. Picture; COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA Endurance tested for these students from Wisbech who took part in a gruelling three day exercise in Thetford forest. Picture; COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

During the three-day period, the 14 students endured physical training with the Royal Marines and AFCO staff, and undertook practical leadership tasks.

The Royal Navy experience team made the students negotiate obstacles on a Go Ape assault course as well as cross-country trekking, where students were in introduced to the military 24-hour ration pack, and how to correctly prepare a substantial meal using its contents.

Uniformed services lecturer Adrian Kent said: "I feel immensely proud of all of our students who repeatedly demonstrated their individual total commitment to supporting each other in every task, which is in keeping with ethos our uniformed services program strives hard to promote"

Chief Petty Officer RN (Royal Navy), Richard Gray, said: "The over success of this pilot camp was due to the hard work, enthusiasm and full support of the College of West Anglia students and staff members.

Endurance tested for these students from Wisbech who took part in a gruelling three day exercise in Thetford forest. Picture; COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA Endurance tested for these students from Wisbech who took part in a gruelling three day exercise in Thetford forest. Picture; COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

" I would like to thank them all for a great week where they conducted themselves to an exemplary standard and should be proud of their achievements and behaviour."

You may also want to watch: