Wisbech college students host pamper day at hospital to say 'thank you'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 October 2019

Beauty therapy students from the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus have supported NHS staff by offering free pamper treatments at North Cambridgeshire Hospital. Picture: GRACE JONES/CWA.

Beauty therapy students from the College of West Anglia's (CWA) Wisbech Campus have supported NHS staff by offering free pamper treatments at North Cambridgeshire Hospital.

The event was organised by the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire NHS Trust as a way of saying thank you to the ward staff for their hard work.

Staff were able to enjoy a pampering session, including hand and lower arm massages from the Level 3 beauty therapy students.

The students were accompanied by Natazha Chambers, teaching support officer and work placement coordinator at CWA.

Natazha said: "This was a great experience for the students as they felt that they were giving back to the community, as well as practical experience they could use in the work place.

"All staff thoroughly enjoyed the day and left us refreshed and rejuvenated.'

One student said: "Speaking to the staff has given me more confidence for working life as this is something that can be quite challenging, but we got to know the NHS staff and what their roles were within the company.

"This event has provided us with a day of work experience and has been very successful for us as we gained hands on experience."

