Wisbech students get inspired from Fenland osteopath visit

PUBLISHED: 11:40 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 13 February 2020

Students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech welcomed Ian Plested of Fenland Osteopaths during a talk. Pictures: COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

Students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech who aim for a career in osteopathy were inspired during an osteopath visit.

Ian Plested, principal osteopath at Fenland Osteopaths, met sports science students at CWA's sports campus in King's Lynn, reflecting on his experience with patients while discussing the benefits that a range of treatments can offer.

Ian said: "Finding relief that does not involve more medication can lead to frustration and a host of side effects that can often accompany medication.

"My experience as an osteopath has rewarded me with countless patients who are amazed how osteopathy has brought them long term relief from pain."

One student was pleased with the visit and said: "It gave me a higher understanding and knowledge of the subject."

Becky Davis, workplace and careers co-ordinator of sports and leisure at CWA said: "This has been an invaluable experience for them and has given them more information about how to get into the industry."

