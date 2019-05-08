Advanced search

Fenland school staff and pupils to run 'Race for Life' in memory of long-standing Louise Malkin who died of cancer last year

08 May, 2019 - 16:56
Staff and pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy who are running this year�s Race for Life in memory of the late Louise Malkin (inset). Picture: SUPPLIED

Staff and students from Thomas Clarkson Academy are preparing to take on the 'Race for Life' in memory of a "dedicated" and "long-standing" colleague.

Louise Malkin, a member of the school's support staff who died of cancer in October last year, was well known at the Wisbech school after working there for more than 20 years.

After a successful fundraising 'Race for Life' last year, the school decided to hold another one, this time in memory of Ms Malkim.

Laura Buckenham, humanities teacher and also Louise's niece, says everyone from staff, students and parents are invited to take part in the 5km race in June.

She said: "After the success of dedicating last year's race to our dear friend and colleague Nicki Cobbin, it's a lovely idea to dedicate this year's race to Auntie Louise.

"Her family are touched and a group of them will be supporting the event in her memory. So come on everyone, let's raise lots of money for a great cause!"

The race takes place on Thursday, June 27 at 6.30pm; the entry fee is £2 for under 18s and £5 for adults and entrants can walk, jog, or run.

In previous years, the school has raised more than £4,000 through its 'Race for Life' and they hope to raise a similar figure again this time.

