Fenland school staff and pupils to run 'Race for Life' in memory of long-standing Louise Malkin who died of cancer last year

Staff and pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy who are running this year�s Race for Life in memory of the late Louise Malkin (inset). Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

Staff and students from Thomas Clarkson Academy are preparing to take on the 'Race for Life' in memory of a "dedicated" and "long-standing" colleague.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louise Malkin, a member of the school's support staff who died of cancer in October last year, was well known at the Wisbech school after working there for more than 20 years.

After a successful fundraising 'Race for Life' last year, the school decided to hold another one, this time in memory of Ms Malkim.

You may also want to watch:

Laura Buckenham, humanities teacher and also Louise's niece, says everyone from staff, students and parents are invited to take part in the 5km race in June.

She said: "After the success of dedicating last year's race to our dear friend and colleague Nicki Cobbin, it's a lovely idea to dedicate this year's race to Auntie Louise.

"Her family are touched and a group of them will be supporting the event in her memory. So come on everyone, let's raise lots of money for a great cause!"

The race takes place on Thursday, June 27 at 6.30pm; the entry fee is £2 for under 18s and £5 for adults and entrants can walk, jog, or run.

In previous years, the school has raised more than £4,000 through its 'Race for Life' and they hope to raise a similar figure again this time.