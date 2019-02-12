Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech student is praised by HRH Prince Charles

PUBLISHED: 17:25 25 February 2019

Wisbech Grammar School student Charlotte Beck receives her award from HRH Prince Charles at the Prayer Book Society 30th Cranmer Awards. 2019. Picture: DARREN FLETCHER

Wisbech Grammar School student Charlotte Beck receives her award from HRH Prince Charles at the Prayer Book Society 30th Cranmer Awards. 2019. Picture: DARREN FLETCHER

Darren Fletcher Photography -

A 12 year old has been praised by HRH Prince Charles for speaking at a national event that encourages people to discover the Book of Common Prayer.

Charlotte Beck, a pupil of Wisbech Grammar School, was among those praised by the Prince of Wales who presented her with a special certificate marking her achievement.

Charlotte, who lives in Ely, has qualified for this year’s national final of the Prayer Book Society’s 30th annual Cranmer Awards competition at Lambeth Palace in London.

Prince Charles, Patron of the society which encourages rediscovery and use of the majesty and spiritual depth of the Book of Common Prayer, handed prizes to six winners and certificates to 22 other finalists aged between 10 and 18.

He said: “It is a crucial part of our heritage and this is, I think, the particular point; we mind about our churches, our cathedrals our buildings but also our language is important.

“When you think how much importance, fortunately, is paid to Shakespeare, the Prayer Book Society still works so hard to spread the word about the Prayer Book and its value.’

He added: “As I’m sure many of you understand, as I do, as you get older, the words in the Prayer Book mean more and more and more.”

Charlotte competed with hundreds of entrants taking part in regional heats across the country in which they were required to select, learn and speak from memory, prayers and readings.

Charlotte chose the Gospel for the ninth Sunday after Trinity and Psalm 95, which she related in front of an audience which included parents, teachers and members of the Prayer Book Society (PBS).

• Read the full speech here.

• First, second and third junior and senior winners received cash prizes of £200, £150 and £100, as well as a commemorative certificate and a copy of the prayer book.

• Schools and churches keen to take part next year can obtain more details of the Cranmer Awards, including the dates and locations of regional heats, from the Prayer Book Society at The Studio, Copyhold Farm, Lady Grove, Goring Heath, Reading RG8 7RT. Call 0118 984 2582 or email pbs.admin@pbs.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Licence refused due to woman’s links with Wisbech criminal gangmaster

A woman who had repeated financial dealings with criminal gangmaster Ivars Mezals has been refused a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Two arrested on A47 after police find knuckle duster, cannabis and stolen diesel

A knuckle duster which was found in the car Picrture: Norfolk Constabulary

Major development set for green light at Emneth?

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Mart is on its way to Wisbech

The Mart is on its way to Wisbech Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Licence refused due to woman’s links with Wisbech criminal gangmaster

A woman who had repeated financial dealings with criminal gangmaster Ivars Mezals has been refused a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Two arrested on A47 after police find knuckle duster, cannabis and stolen diesel

A knuckle duster which was found in the car Picrture: Norfolk Constabulary

Major development set for green light at Emneth?

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Mart is on its way to Wisbech

The Mart is on its way to Wisbech Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Construction firm headed by former Cambridgeshire enterprise board chairman Mark Reeve collapses with £12m owed to 420 creditors

Mark Reeve, chairman of Chalcroft Ltd and former chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership. His company has gone into liquidation with debts in excess of £12m. Picture; CHALCROFT

Wisbech student is praised by HRH Prince Charles

Wisbech Grammar School student Charlotte Beck receives her award from HRH Prince Charles at the Prayer Book Society 30th Cranmer Awards. 2019. Picture: DARREN FLETCHER

March father-of-two, 33, to take on challenge of running 10 miles a day for 87 days in aid of Comic Relief

Father-of-two Peter Leet from March will be running 10 miles a day for 87 days in aid of charity. Picture: PETER LEET.

Our appeal to Cambridgeshire residents running the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in April

Will you be running the 2019 London Marathon? We would love to hear from you. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Licence refused due to woman’s links with Wisbech criminal gangmaster

A woman who had repeated financial dealings with criminal gangmaster Ivars Mezals has been refused a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists