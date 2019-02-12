Wisbech student is praised by HRH Prince Charles

Wisbech Grammar School student Charlotte Beck receives her award from HRH Prince Charles at the Prayer Book Society 30th Cranmer Awards. 2019.

A 12 year old has been praised by HRH Prince Charles for speaking at a national event that encourages people to discover the Book of Common Prayer.

Charlotte Beck, a pupil of Wisbech Grammar School, was among those praised by the Prince of Wales who presented her with a special certificate marking her achievement.

Charlotte, who lives in Ely, has qualified for this year’s national final of the Prayer Book Society’s 30th annual Cranmer Awards competition at Lambeth Palace in London.

Prince Charles, Patron of the society which encourages rediscovery and use of the majesty and spiritual depth of the Book of Common Prayer, handed prizes to six winners and certificates to 22 other finalists aged between 10 and 18.

He said: “It is a crucial part of our heritage and this is, I think, the particular point; we mind about our churches, our cathedrals our buildings but also our language is important.

“When you think how much importance, fortunately, is paid to Shakespeare, the Prayer Book Society still works so hard to spread the word about the Prayer Book and its value.’

He added: “As I’m sure many of you understand, as I do, as you get older, the words in the Prayer Book mean more and more and more.”

Charlotte competed with hundreds of entrants taking part in regional heats across the country in which they were required to select, learn and speak from memory, prayers and readings.

Charlotte chose the Gospel for the ninth Sunday after Trinity and Psalm 95, which she related in front of an audience which included parents, teachers and members of the Prayer Book Society (PBS).

• First, second and third junior and senior winners received cash prizes of £200, £150 and £100, as well as a commemorative certificate and a copy of the prayer book.

• Schools and churches keen to take part next year can obtain more details of the Cranmer Awards, including the dates and locations of regional heats, from the Prayer Book Society at The Studio, Copyhold Farm, Lady Grove, Goring Heath, Reading RG8 7RT. Call 0118 984 2582 or email pbs.admin@pbs.org.uk.