Lucky day for some Wisbech residents as they each scoop £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery

PUBLISHED: 12:58 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 03 January 2019

Residents of Brampton Close in Wisbech have each won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The New Year has kicked off with some good news for a handful of Wisbech residents as they have each won the postcode lottery.

The select group of people, who play the People’s Postcode Lottery, each scooped £1,000 today (Thursday, January 3).

If you play the game and live on Brampton Close in Wisbech, PE13 1LU, you will be wired the cash straight to your bank account.

The lottery costs just £10 per month to play and you will be entered into all of the draws – including the monthly £30,000 game.

Do you live on Brampton Close and play the People’s Postcode Lottery? We would love to hear from you. Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

