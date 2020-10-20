Wisbech street drinking order extended

An order aimed at reducing anti-social drinking in Wisbech has been extended for another three years.

In 2017, Fenland District Council introduced the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to clamp down on alcohol related anti-social behaviour.

This restricts alcohol consumption in three key locations: Tillery Field, St Peter’s Church Gardens and the memorial garden in The Crescent.

It also controls the consumption of alcohol in public across a wider area, which includes Wisbech town centre.

Cllr Susan Wallwork, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Communities, said: “The PSPO has enabled the Council and its partners to respond to areas of Wisbech that have been affected by alcohol misuse and harm.

“It has had a positive impact on reducing the number of alcohol-related incidents since being introduced, but some challenges still remain.”

She added: “We are committed to addressing these and extending the PSPO for a further three years will help us to do that.”

Under the PSPO, it is an offence to possess any open alcohol containers in the three key locations in Wisbech.

It is also an offence to drink alcohol in the wider town centre area when asked to stop by an authorised officer and to refuse to surrender the alcohol.

Fenland District Council usually relies on officers and PCSOs to enforce the order.

While it acknowledges police resources are limited, the authority is encouraging police to continue working in partnership with them to better enforce the order.

Anyone caught breaching the PSPO can face a £75 fine, reported for prosecution through the courts or potentially arrested.

The existing order expired on October 19, but the council decided to renew following a review by its community safety team.

Part of this involved a consultation exercise with police, public bodies and other community organisations.

While it was felt there had been a reduction in alcohol-related anti-social behaviour over the last three years, the order renewal was justified because street drinking like to persist.

• A copy of the order and a map of the area it covers is available at www.fenland.gov.uk/pspo