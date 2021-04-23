News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Share your views on our newspaper via reader survey

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:08 AM April 23, 2021   
Share your views on the Wisbech Standard newspaper.

Share your views on the Wisbech Standard newspaper. - Credit: Archant

Dear Reader,

We want to continue to provide the best possible coverage of life in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire and the Fens reflecting people's passions, interests and needs.

But we are always looking to improve and provide the best read possible. So, today, we are asking for your help to do just that.

We want you to tell us what you like and dislike about our Cambridgeshire titles, what you want us to do more of and what we should cut back on.

We also want to know about your life in the region, your hobbies, your passions and how well you feel this area serves the needs of you and your family.

Please fill in the questionnaire for free online.

Wisbech News

Harry Rutter
Daniel Mason
Ben Jolley
Harry Rutter
