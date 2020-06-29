Stan hangs up his newspaper bag after delivering the Wisbech Standard for 15 years

After 15 years, Mike 'Stan' Capps has hung up his newspaper delivery bag for the last time this week. Image: Alan Wheeldon. Alan Wheeldon

A Wisbech Standard delivery man has hung up his newspaper bag for the last time - and over the years he has walked a distance that’s equivalent to walking from Wisbech to New York and back.

Mike ‘Stan’ Capps has been dedicated to his delivery round for 15 years, making sure residents were able to keep up with free local news every Friday.

And to show their appreciation, residents in Leach Close handed him three hampers packed with goodies to enjoy during his retirement.

Mike Wheeldon, one resident, said: “Mike has been delivering the Wisbech Standard for 15 years but he felt it was now time for him to hang up his newspaper bag and put his feet up.

“I’m not surprised as I have worked out that over the years Mike has walked the equivalent distance of walking from Wisbech to New York and back.”

And a big ‘Thank You’ Mike from everyone at the Wisbech Standard.