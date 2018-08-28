Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an alleged stabbing last night (Sunday February 3).

Police were called at 9.46pm with reports of a stabbing at a house in West Parade.

Officers and paramedics attended, but a 46-year-old man died at the scene.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

A 49-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of February 3 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.