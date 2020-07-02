‘We recognise we must continue to improve,’ says headteacher after school’s Ofsted visit

A Fenland headteacher is remaining optimistic and planning for the future after Ofsted said her school “required improvement”.

Amy Harvey of St Peter’s Church of England Junior School in Wisbech says her and her team “must continue to improve” following the inspection in March.

Despite the school scoring ‘good’ in behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, it was the quality of education which was noted.

Ofsted’s previous inspection of the Trafford Road Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust school, which has more than 240 pupils, also concluded it needed improvement.

Headteacher Amy Harvey said: “At St Peter’s we are open about our vision and it is clear for people to see, but we recognise that we must continue to improve.

“Ofsted recognised that and agree with our next steps to make St Peter’s a ‘good’ school.

“We are now in a position to build on the positive attitudes of pupils and staff to secure the necessary improvements”.

According to the report, pupils are polite and do not interrupt others’ learning; they hold doors open, greet visitors and respect adults.

Pupils are and feel safe at school and know what to do about bullying, some described the school as “fun” and “amazing”.

On what needs to improved, the report reads: “Leaders have made changes that have improved pupils’ behaviour in lessons and the provision for pupils’ personal development.

“This means that pupils can concentrate on what they are learning.

“However, there is still too much unevenness in how learning is planned and taught in some subjects. Pupils’ work is not of a consistently good quality.”

Speaking of improvement since their last visit, the report adds: “Leaders have improved the reading curriculum.

“The leader for English has set clear expectations for how staff teach reading. Staff teach reading as the leader expects.

“Pupils read and understand appropriate books. Pupils’ fluency in reading is improving and some pupils are closing gaps in their learning.

“However, some pupils are still developing their fluency and enjoyment of reading.”

Adrian Ball, chief executive of DEMAT, said: “I am incredibly proud of the work undertaken by Amy and her team to raise the school to its current position.

“The work is not yet complete, everyone knows what is required and we look forward to welcoming the inspection team back to see what has been achieved”.