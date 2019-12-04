Advanced search

Wisbech St Mary man, 31, who stalked his ex and posted abusive messages online is jailed

04 December, 2019 - 17:04
David Crisp from Wisbech St Mary has been jailed for six months after stalking his ex-girlfriend and sending abusive messages on social media. Picture: Archant/File

A man who stalked his ex-girlfriend and sent abusive messages online, breaching a court order, has been jailed.

David Crisp from Wisbech St Mary was handed a six-month jail sentence after breaching a non-molestation order issued in October earlier this year.

The 31-year-old was ordered not to go within 100 meters of his former girlfriend and in just four days he had broken the deal.

A court heard how at around 11.30am on October 12, the victim noticed Crisp had posted abusive messages about her on his Facebook page.

The victim called the police to report the matter and, while she was on the phone, saw Crisp drive by the front of her house looking directly at her.

At about 5.30pm Crisp again drove by, this time shouting abuse out of the window. He then returned at about 6pm, driving slowly and looking for the victim.

The following day the victim went to church, but was confronted by Crisp who was parked outside. She called the police and he was arrested.

Crisp, of Chapel Avenue, Wisbech St Mary, pleaded guilty to stalking and breaching a non-molestation order.

He was jailed for six months after the hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, November 29.

DC Stephen Ward said: "Not only did Crisp act in an intimidating manner, he tried to stop the victim living a normal life.

"I am pleased he was caught so quickly and hopefully this sentence will give him time to think about his future."

