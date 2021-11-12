The 42nd annual fireworks display at Wisbech St Mary CofE Academy raised £11,900 for the school. (from left to right): Miss Lynch (headteacher) and Mrs Bradshaw (deputy headteacher) with children of the PTFA who helped to organise and run the event. - Credit: Wisbech St Mary CofE Academy

A primary school headteacher has hailed the success of its fireworks display as the ‘most successful in the school’s history’ after it raised £11,900.

Jaynie Lynch, headteacher at Wisbech St Mary CofE Academy, said it was “amazing” to see the community come together once again.

The school’s 42nd annual display took place on November 6, with the sky over the school fields bursting with colour.

“It was a fantastic evening, especially in light of the bumper year we’ve had,” said Jaynie.

“The kids absolutely loved it – and so did us oldies!

Jaynie added: “The money is going to make a huge difference for our school, our children and our staff, especially after Covid.

“It will help our staff deliver everything they need to help our children and ensure they continue to receive the highest standards of education.

“I am so thankful for the school’s PTFA (parent teacher friends association) for all of the work they do. We couldn’t have done any of this without them.”

As well as the fireworks display, children were also treated to a host of fun games, from a coconut shy to a tombola and fairground rides.

A steam engine also attended for the evening, while officers from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were also on hand to join in the jubilations.

The funds raised will go directly back to the school, helping to provide children at Wisbech St Mary’s with everything they need for their learning.

“We’re a real community here – as a school we’re all very close and it was a tough time for us to be apart for so long," said Jaynie.

“I’ve never known a school or village to have such a strong sense of community spirit like we do here at Wisbech St Mary.

“It was amazing to see the community come together once again.”