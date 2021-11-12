News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Headteacher hails school’s fireworks display as ‘most successful in its history'

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 5:02 PM November 12, 2021
The 42nd annual fireworks display at Wisbech St Mary CofE Academy raised £11,900 for the school.

The 42nd annual fireworks display at Wisbech St Mary CofE Academy raised £11,900 for the school. (from left to right): Miss Lynch (headteacher) and Mrs Bradshaw (deputy headteacher) with children of the PTFA who helped to organise and run the event. - Credit: Wisbech St Mary CofE Academy

A primary school headteacher has hailed the success of its fireworks display as the ‘most successful in the school’s history’ after it raised £11,900. 

Jaynie Lynch, headteacher at Wisbech St Mary CofE Academy, said it was “amazing” to see the community come together once again. 

The school’s 42nd annual display took place on November 6, with the sky over the school fields bursting with colour. 

“It was a fantastic evening, especially in light of the bumper year we’ve had,” said Jaynie. 

“The kids absolutely loved it – and so did us oldies! 

Jaynie added: “The money is going to make a huge difference for our school, our children and our staff, especially after Covid. 

You may also want to watch:

“It will help our staff deliver everything they need to help our children and ensure they continue to receive the highest standards of education. 

“I am so thankful for the school’s PTFA (parent teacher friends association) for all of the work they do. We couldn’t have done any of this without them.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who beat women and stole goods worth nearly £600 in court
  2. 2 Delivery driver crashes through front window of house
  3. 3 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
  1. 4 Two minute silence observed across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire
  2. 5 Headteacher hails school’s fireworks display as ‘most successful in its history'
  3. 6 ‘Savage and shocking’ stabbing inside prison 
  4. 7 Toilets stay shut amid talks to end stalemate
  5. 8 Chairman adds fuel to artificial pitch debate after injury woes
  6. 9 Man allegedly set fire to own home he was renovating, court hears
  7. 10 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order

As well as the fireworks display, children were also treated to a host of fun games, from a coconut shy to a tombola and fairground rides. 

A steam engine also attended for the evening, while officers from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were also on hand to join in the jubilations. 

The funds raised will go directly back to the school, helping to provide children at Wisbech St Mary’s with everything they need for their learning. 

“We’re a real community here – as a school we’re all very close and it was a tough time for us to be apart for so long," said Jaynie.

“I’ve never known a school or village to have such a strong sense of community spirit like we do here at Wisbech St Mary. 

“It was amazing to see the community come together once again.”

Wisbech St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jackie's fruit and veg shop in Guyhirn, Cambridgeshire

Coronavirus

Family fruit and veg shop to close after 63 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fire engine from Cambridgeshire fire service

Cambs Live

Arsonists may have caused caravan blaze, say police

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
18-year-old Alisha Cox (pictured) was featured in a film at COP26 all about the future of the Fens.

Thomas Clarkson Academy

Student features in COP26 film about future of the Fens

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Shoplifter accused of £2,500 theft from Tesco in Cromwell Road, Wisbech

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Tesco thief who stole 64 bottles of Jack Daniels jailed for Christmas

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon