A tree has been planted near Wisbech St Mary Academy as part of the Queens green canopy project. - Credit: W st M Parish Council

Wisbech St Mary Parish Council has engaged with local primary schools to plant trees as part of the Queens green canopy project.

The Queen’s green canopy is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Wisbech St Mary environmental team joined students and Cllr David Wheeler, chair of the parish council, near Wisbech St Mary Academy to plant a field maple tree for the Jubilee.

A spokesperson said: “The involvement of local children engages with the next generation who will grow up seeing the trees mature.

"Surrounded by a metal tree guard with a commemorative plaque, the trees will be there for all to see."

Miss Lynch, Headteacher at the academy said: “The children really enjoyed the tree planting in support of the environment.”

“They especially enjoyed being surprised with a shortbread biscuit in the shape of a tree!”

The project has seen four more trees being planted within the parish – Guyhirn, Murrow, Hamlets of Thorney Toll and Tholomas Drove.

A tree has been planted in Murrow as part of the Queens green canopy project. - Credit: W st M Parish Council

A tree has been planted in Guyhirn as part of the Queens green canopy project. - Credit: W st M Parish Council

