Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens event blossoms to success after raising record-breaking sum

PUBLISHED: 12:40 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 31 July 2019

The Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens event blossomed to success after raising £5,029.28 for the Alzheimer's Society, the biggest sum in their 16-year history, as visitors flocked in their hundreds. Picture: JAYNE WALPOLE

This year's Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens event failed to disappoint after raising a record amount for charity.

In total, an all-time high of £5,029 was raised for the Alzheimer's Society, the highest amount in the annual village event's 16-year history, with over 600 visitors in attendance.

Ranging from Cambridgeshire to London and from three-months old to 97-years old, visitors came in their droves to explore the eleven-garden display, as well as an art exhibition at the church and private flying demonstrations at Fens Falconry.

Visitors also kept busy with nature quizzes, while others relaxed with homemade refreshments during live music from the Peterborough Flute Choir.

Jayne and Richard Walpole, organisers of the event, said: "We are delighted with the 600-plus visitors and overwhelmed by the support, with particular thanks to the eleven garden owners whose hard work was rewarded with splendid, welcoming gardens.

"We were very pleased to include new gardens this year, including the school garden created by six & seven-year olds.

"We would also like to thank all the helpers and visitors."

For more information or to take part in next year's event, contact Jayne or Richard Walpole on 01945 410772 or 07584 341160.

