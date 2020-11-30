Advanced search

Pedestrian hospitalised with serious injuries after hit and run

PUBLISHED: 16:16 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:06 30 November 2020

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit and run in Wisbech St Mary.

Police are appealing for information following the collision in Leverington Common yesterday (Sunday November 29).

Officers were called when a passer-by reported a black Nissan Qashqai being involved in a crash with a man at about 9.25pm.

The driver of the Nissan reportedly slowed to a stop after the collision but then left the scene shortly afterwards.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries. He remains there today in critical but stable condition.

DI Garry Webb said: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen the Nissan or the pedestrian prior to the collision.”

Anyone who saw the collision or the lead-up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 450 of November 29.

