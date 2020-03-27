Drink driver arrested for being four times legal limit

A driver was arrested for being four times the legal limit in Wisbech St Mary.

They were arrested on suspicion of drink driving after providing a positive roadside reading of 141. However the legal limit is 35.

The driver was taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn and inquires are ongoing.

In a separate incident a disqualified and uninsured driver ended up spending the night in a cell after they were found to be twice the legal limit. They also had their vehicle seized.

Writing on the FenCops Twitter page, the officer who dealt with the incident said at the time: “Why are people not following #StayAtHome during this #covid19?

“If this driver had done that he would not now be sitting in a cell at the PIC for drink driving, disqualified driving and no insurance. Vehicle seized. Inquires continue.”