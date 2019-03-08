Helping disabled people to get mobile has won a Fen car dealership an award

A car dealership in the Fenland area has won a regional award for their work with the motability car scheme.

The accolade is part of a programme to recognise outstanding customer service provided by local dealerships.

JS Holmes, of Wisbech St Mary, has been ranked number one for customer service out of 800 others dealers of all manufactures.

The Dealer Awards programme is designed to reward best practice and ensure all motability customers receive exemplary customer service nationally.

Peter Wilson, general manager of dealer relations at Motability Operations, said: “It’s important for us to recognise our dealer partners who go above and beyond when representing the Motability Scheme and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well, like JS Holmes,”

Alex Holmes, sales director from JS Holmes, said: “All of us are incredibly proud to win this award and are pleased to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the scheme, which is renowned for its high standards.

“We look forward to continuing our award-winning approach to business and customer service and to welcoming many more motability customers through our doors.”

The Awards are assessed by customer feedback and reviews.