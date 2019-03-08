Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Helping disabled people to get mobile has won a Fen car dealership an award

PUBLISHED: 17:26 11 March 2019

JS Holmes Motability Awards. Picture: JS HOLMES

JS Holmes Motability Awards. Picture: JS HOLMES

Archant

A car dealership in the Fenland area has won a regional award for their work with the motability car scheme.

The accolade is part of a programme to recognise outstanding customer service provided by local dealerships.

JS Holmes, of Wisbech St Mary, has been ranked number one for customer service out of 800 others dealers of all manufactures.

The Dealer Awards programme is designed to reward best practice and ensure all motability customers receive exemplary customer service nationally.

Peter Wilson, general manager of dealer relations at Motability Operations, said: “It’s important for us to recognise our dealer partners who go above and beyond when representing the Motability Scheme and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well, like JS Holmes,”

Alex Holmes, sales director from JS Holmes, said: “All of us are incredibly proud to win this award and are pleased to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the scheme, which is renowned for its high standards.

“We look forward to continuing our award-winning approach to business and customer service and to welcoming many more motability customers through our doors.”

The Awards are assessed by customer feedback and reviews.

Most Read

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

Police tip off leads to arrest after ‘hidden’ cannabis factory - with plants worth up to £60,000 - being uncovered in Wisbech

A tip off from a member of the public about a ‘hidden’ cannabis factory in York Road, Wisbech - with plants worth up to £60,000 - led to a man being arrested. Picture: POLICE.

‘You bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you,’ says woman jailed for threatening a call centre employee

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court

Wisbech skaters smash seven British championship records at national contest

Members of Wisbech Inline Skating team compete at Nottingham University in the Indoor British Championships. Luke Frary (left) and David Billington (right). Picture: Jo Tidman

Rogue trader jailed for scrapyard scam and stripped of £700,000 worth of assets

Police at the illegal scrapyard during part one of the operation, code-named, Invincible

Most Read

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

Police tip off leads to arrest after ‘hidden’ cannabis factory - with plants worth up to £60,000 - being uncovered in Wisbech

A tip off from a member of the public about a ‘hidden’ cannabis factory in York Road, Wisbech - with plants worth up to £60,000 - led to a man being arrested. Picture: POLICE.

‘You bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you,’ says woman jailed for threatening a call centre employee

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court

Wisbech skaters smash seven British championship records at national contest

Members of Wisbech Inline Skating team compete at Nottingham University in the Indoor British Championships. Luke Frary (left) and David Billington (right). Picture: Jo Tidman

Rogue trader jailed for scrapyard scam and stripped of £700,000 worth of assets

Police at the illegal scrapyard during part one of the operation, code-named, Invincible

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

Helping disabled people to get mobile has won a Fen car dealership an award

JS Holmes Motability Awards. Picture: JS HOLMES

Nature lovers, culture vultures, ‘genteel tea’ National Trust visitors and the ‘upper reaches of the rural social set’ who all visit East Cambridgeshire

The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The cathedral remains our principal tourism attraction but how to attract and keep more is the challenge facing East Cambs. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Years & Years to headline Newmarket Nights concert at racecourse

Synth-pop trio Years & Years will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media.

‘There is no reason why people form the LGBT+ community can’t foster’ says Chatteris foster dad to six boys

Sherwin has been a foster carer for 10 years. He is supporting a campaign to encourage more LGBT foster carers. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists