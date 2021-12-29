Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club have raised over £1 million towards a new pavilion and pitch at their Harecroft Road home. - Credit: WTCHC

Over £1 million has been raised as a sports club took one step closer to achieving its dream.

In February, Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club (WTCHC) announced they were on their way to raising an initial £740,000 towards a new pavilion and pitch.

Jane Peggs, of WTCHC, said: “Since then, funds have continued to grow thanks to some extremely generous donations, as well as the proceeds from our monthly lottery draws.”

The club has now raised £1,040,000, fuelled by a recent £500,000 donation, enabling WTCHC to plan on when work will begin on the pavilion and pitch.

Ms Peggs warned that the club is “some distance from where we need to be for both projects.

“This extremely kind donation means we can now press forward with the projects for a new pavilion and astroturf pitch.

“It is vital that we ensure the club can continue to operate and provide facilities for its members during the construction of both, so we will need to adopt careful strategies to achieve this.”

Since 2011, WTCHC has been working on both projects which aim to provide “members and the local community with fantastic facilities and a space for many generations to come”.

With over £1m now raised, it is hoped plans can begin in January with a view to finishing both projects within the next two years.

It is thought around £1.1m is needed to fund both a new pavilion and pitch at the club’s Harecroft Road home, and Ms Peggs feels the logistics are complex.

“This is clearly fantastic news, not only for the club, but the community at large,” said Ms Peggs.

“It is crucial that we fully grasp this opportunity that now presents itself.

“Our aim is to ensure we raise sufficient funds to commit to our preferred build specifications, whilst also leaving room for the inevitable additional costs during the progression of such projects.”

Ms Peggs added: “The joint committee have worked extremely hard to get to this point, with important contributions from all our members along the way.

“We have been very fortunate over these 10 years to have been the recipient of so many generous donations, and we will be forever grateful.”