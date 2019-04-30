News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Medal win for young Wisbech speed skater Arthur

Jo Tidman

Published: 9:42 AM April 30, 2019    Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020
Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club member Arthur Buckler receiving his trophy and certificate for his

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club member Arthur Buckler receiving his trophy and certificate for his overall win in Germany. Picture: ADRIAN WORDSWORTH. - Credit: Archant

Wisbech Inline Speed skater Arthur Buckler completed his back to back European race events with a dominant display in Germany.

He took part in the 1,000, 1,500 and 2,000mts Pupil B boys Category mass starts in treacherous conditions of wind and rain with other skaters crashing out around him.

But the youngster from Wisbech held his nerve and emerged victorious in each race to become the overall winner of the category.

This comes after a positive display indoors at the first international event at Arena Geisingen in Holland a few weeks ago in the Pupil B boys category (a move up from last year’s category with older and stronger skaters).

In that event he found himself in a fast second place in the Flying lap shootout, just three hundredths of a second behind the winning time and finished in overall fourth position in the event, equalling on points of third place.

Team mates Eve and Lucy McInerney also joined Arthur in Geisingen. They also took some positives from the extremely competitive indoor event in the Junior Girls category racing with some of the best skaters in the world.

Lucy gained herself a new Personal Best time after she improved her Flying lap 200mt sprint by 2 seconds over last year.

Eve completed the 500mt sprint race in an impressive time of 48.773 seconds and found herself just 0.1 seconds off the qualifying time for the European Championships.

All the team are now back on home soil and ready for the first outdoor race of the British season in Birmingham this coming weekend and are hoping for dry conditions.

For up to date info, news and photos, see their website www.wisbechinlinespeed.co.uk

