Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Medal win for young Wisbech speed skater Arthur

PUBLISHED: 10:42 30 April 2019

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club member Arthur Buckler receiving his trophy and certificate for his overall win in Germany. Picture: ADRIAN WORDSWORTH.

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club member Arthur Buckler receiving his trophy and certificate for his overall win in Germany. Picture: ADRIAN WORDSWORTH.

Archant

Wisbech Inline Speed skater Arthur Buckler completed his back to back European race events with a dominant display in Germany.

He took part in the 1,000, 1,500 and 2,000mts Pupil B boys Category mass starts in treacherous conditions of wind and rain with other skaters crashing out around him.

But the youngster from Wisbech held his nerve and emerged victorious in each race to become the overall winner of the category.

This comes after a positive display indoors at the first international event at Arena Geisingen in Holland a few weeks ago in the Pupil B boys category (a move up from last year's category with older and stronger skaters).

You may also want to watch:

In that event he found himself in a fast second place in the Flying lap shootout, just three hundredths of a second behind the winning time and finished in overall fourth position in the event, equalling on points of third place.

Team mates Eve and Lucy McInerney also joined Arthur in Geisingen. They also took some positives from the extremely competitive indoor event in the Junior Girls category racing with some of the best skaters in the world.

Lucy gained herself a new Personal Best time after she improved her Flying lap 200mt sprint by 2 seconds over last year.

Eve completed the 500mt sprint race in an impressive time of 48.773 seconds and found herself just 0.1 seconds off the qualifying time for the European Championships.

All the team are now back on home soil and ready for the first outdoor race of the British season in Birmingham this coming weekend and are hoping for dry conditions.

For up to date info, news and photos, see their website www.wisbechinlinespeed.co.uk

Most Read

‘Nothing more than a rubbish tip’ says Chatteris councillor of site in Wisbech now approved for block of flats by Fenland planners

The site east of 13 Norfolk Street, facing Orange Grove, Wisbech, and the owner can no go ahead with building a three-storey block of flats. Picture; PLANNING

Man from Wisbech charged with drink driving after crashing car into house in Lynn Road

Minvydas Kneizys, 25, of Grimmers Road, Wisbech, has been charged with drink driving after his car crashed into a house in Lynn Road, Wisbech on Sunday morning (April 28). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Two arrests as police seize 320 cannabis plants in Wisbech and Parson Drove raids

302 cannabis plants were seized on Mondy April 29 from two addresses in Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary. A 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released under investigation. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

The remarkable story of a remarkable young man with Down syndrome who joined Weight Watchers and has shed a remarkable 61 lbs

Ashley White, 29, has shed a remarkable 61 lbs since joining the Wisbech Weight Watchers. His has been an inspirational journey. Picture; WEIGHT WATCHERS

‘One of the best days of my life’ says David Kerridge of Wisbech as he completes the London Marathon and with the charity cash rolling in

What a star performance from Wisbech man David Kerridge who celebrates completing the London Marathon. Picture; FAMILY

Most Read

‘Nothing more than a rubbish tip’ says Chatteris councillor of site in Wisbech now approved for block of flats by Fenland planners

The site east of 13 Norfolk Street, facing Orange Grove, Wisbech, and the owner can no go ahead with building a three-storey block of flats. Picture; PLANNING

Man from Wisbech charged with drink driving after crashing car into house in Lynn Road

Minvydas Kneizys, 25, of Grimmers Road, Wisbech, has been charged with drink driving after his car crashed into a house in Lynn Road, Wisbech on Sunday morning (April 28). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Two arrests as police seize 320 cannabis plants in Wisbech and Parson Drove raids

302 cannabis plants were seized on Mondy April 29 from two addresses in Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary. A 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released under investigation. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

The remarkable story of a remarkable young man with Down syndrome who joined Weight Watchers and has shed a remarkable 61 lbs

Ashley White, 29, has shed a remarkable 61 lbs since joining the Wisbech Weight Watchers. His has been an inspirational journey. Picture; WEIGHT WATCHERS

‘One of the best days of my life’ says David Kerridge of Wisbech as he completes the London Marathon and with the charity cash rolling in

What a star performance from Wisbech man David Kerridge who celebrates completing the London Marathon. Picture; FAMILY

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Three Counties Running Club’s famous five’: Group take on 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Members of the Three Counties Running Club at the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Pictures: CLUB SUPPLIED

Two arrests as police seize 320 cannabis plants in Wisbech and Parson Drove raids

302 cannabis plants were seized on Mondy April 29 from two addresses in Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary. A 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released under investigation. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Medal win for young Wisbech speed skater Arthur

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club member Arthur Buckler receiving his trophy and certificate for his overall win in Germany. Picture: ADRIAN WORDSWORTH.

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘One of the best days of my life’ says David Kerridge of Wisbech as he completes the London Marathon and with the charity cash rolling in

What a star performance from Wisbech man David Kerridge who celebrates completing the London Marathon. Picture; FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists