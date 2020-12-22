Published: 4:43 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 4:46 PM December 22, 2020

A couple who attend the Wisbech Slimming World group have lost six stone between them since joining in January.

Tom and Emma Cornwell, who have lost 2.5 stone and 3.5 stone respectively, say they feel "fitter, healthier and happier" having shed the weight.

Emma added that hers and Tom's mental well-being has also improved: "2020 has been a year to forget for most, ourselves included. However, our healthy journey has been a real positive."

Last Christmas, after many months of discussion about their unhealthy eating lifestyle, the couple decided that "we would do something about it in 2020.

"We were determined to take action. So at the end of January and our journey began. We’d taken the first step, joining our local Slimming World group."

Although walking through the doors for the first time was something they were both apprehensive about, Emma said their consultant Tina "couldn’t have put us more at ease.

"The group is where the magic happens, every member feels supported to achieve their goals - no matter how big or small they may be."

Tina’s groups are held on Mondays at The Queen Mary Centre, Wisbech. Call 07798 894639 to book.