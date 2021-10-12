Published: 12:09 PM October 12, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM October 12, 2021

Nikki Jarvis (L) and her Slimming World consultant Tina Rust (R).Tina's Wisbech and Terrington groups have kindly been donating their loose change for Nikki’s ‘Bravetheshave’ to Macmillan Cancer Support. - Credit: Credit: Tina Rust

A woman whose daughter-in-law is battling cancer will be braving the shave on Friday (October 15) for “a special lady”.

Nikki Jarvis, who is a member of the Wisbech Slimming World group, will lose her hair for her daughter-in-law Amie, who has been battling breast cancer since July this year.

“Since the first moment she received this devastating news, she has not complained even though chemotherapy has made her feel really poorly.” said Nikki.

Nikki will have her hair shaved off for Macmillan at The Secret Garden touring park in Wisbech at 7pm.

There will be raffle tickets on sale, cake stalls and guess the teddy bear’s name.

Members from Tina Rust’s Wisbech and Terrington Slimming World groups have kindly been donating their loose change, raising £276.

“My brave the shave is my small but heartfelt way of letting Amie know what an inspiration she is to me and to show our support for a worthwhile charity.”