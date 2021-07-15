News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Councillor waives away 'Covid passport' proof from July 19

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:19 PM July 15, 2021    Updated: 12:36 PM July 15, 2021
Cllr Steve Tierney said his Wisbech shop staff will not ask for 'Covid passport' proof

Cllr Steve Tierney (pictured) said his shop, Madhouse, will not ask customers to show a 'Covid passport' as restrictions ease from July 19. - Credit: Harry Rutter

A shop run by a local councillor said it will not ask customers to show a ‘Covid passport’ from so-called Freedom Day on July 19. 

Cllr Steve Tierney, who runs Madhouse in Wisbech, wrote on the shop’s Facebook page that “no staff member in our shop will ever enquire as to your private medical circumstances, nor ask for a 'passport' to prove them. 

“Whether you are vaccinated or not is entirely your business and none of ours.” 

Cllr Tierney’s post comes as NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay insisted that a ‘Covid passport’ would not be a legal requirement, but added that some places “will want to look at what measures they put in place”.   

In July last year, Cllr Tierney said customers would not be challenged if they were not wearing a face covering as restrictions eased after the first Covid-19 lockdown. 

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay said on LBC that 'Covid passports' will not be a legal requirement.

Cllr Tierney's post on his shop's Facebook page came after NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay said having a 'Covid passport' will not be a legal requirement. - Credit: LBC

Madhouse, which sells comics, cards and collectibles, was opened by ex-Wisbech mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics last year. 

Cllr Tierney, also a Fenland district councillor, was re-elected as a county councillor in May.

Freedom Day
Coronavirus
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Bruce of Leverington has been jailed after a head-on crash near Ramsey in July 2020.

Drink driver jailed after leaving victim, 52, with life-changing injuries

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police checking the sink hole in Victoria Road, Wisbech. 

Sink hole prompts road closure  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Initial work on Peter Carmichael's summerhouse

Consumer

‘He’s ripped me off’ - builder fails to refund customer's £2,000 deposit

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fatal collision last night July 12. 

Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon