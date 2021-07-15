Published: 12:19 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM July 15, 2021

Cllr Steve Tierney (pictured) said his shop, Madhouse, will not ask customers to show a 'Covid passport' as restrictions ease from July 19. - Credit: Harry Rutter

A shop run by a local councillor said it will not ask customers to show a ‘Covid passport’ from so-called Freedom Day on July 19.

Cllr Steve Tierney, who runs Madhouse in Wisbech, wrote on the shop’s Facebook page that “no staff member in our shop will ever enquire as to your private medical circumstances, nor ask for a 'passport' to prove them.

“Whether you are vaccinated or not is entirely your business and none of ours.”

Cllr Tierney’s post comes as NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay insisted that a ‘Covid passport’ would not be a legal requirement, but added that some places “will want to look at what measures they put in place”.

In July last year, Cllr Tierney said customers would not be challenged if they were not wearing a face covering as restrictions eased after the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Madhouse, which sells comics, cards and collectibles, was opened by ex-Wisbech mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics last year.

Cllr Tierney, also a Fenland district councillor, was re-elected as a county councillor in May.