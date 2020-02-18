Wisbech Sea Cadets first in the country to be Royal Society of St George affiliated

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL Archant

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chairman Joanna Cadman to Leiutenant Jade Merson RNR Wisbech Sea Cadets.with a certificate for the first ever Royal Society of St George affiliation to sea cadets in this country.Brian Kierman Fenland branch chairman,Jade Merson RNR Wisbech Sea Cadets and Joanna Cadman national chairman Royal Society of St George. Picture: PETER DENNIS Chairman Joanna Cadman to Leiutenant Jade Merson RNR Wisbech Sea Cadets.with a certificate for the first ever Royal Society of St George affiliation to sea cadets in this country.Brian Kierman Fenland branch chairman,Jade Merson RNR Wisbech Sea Cadets and Joanna Cadman national chairman Royal Society of St George. Picture: PETER DENNIS

The honour was presented to the group by national and international chairman Joanna Cadman to Lieutenant Jade Merson.

It took place at the annual sea cadet presentation evening for the unit on February 7, along with parents, carers and sponsors.

The cadets were rewarded for their efforts over the last 12 months and the evening also incorporated a raffle to raise funds for the unit.

Luke Hayes took one of the top honours of the night being named cadet of the year, while Daniel Dumpis was crowned junior cadet of the year.

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Cadet Sam Clarke also presented a cheque for £195 to the unit which he raised by completing a sponsored bike ride.

Wisbech Town Council's Mayor Cllr Michael Hill attended and said it was "a very informative and interesting evening".

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

You may also want to watch: