Advanced search

Wisbech Sea Cadets first in the country to be Royal Society of St George affiliated

PUBLISHED: 11:05 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 18 February 2020

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Archant

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening.

Chairman Joanna Cadman to Leiutenant Jade Merson RNR Wisbech Sea Cadets.with a certificate for the first ever Royal Society of St George affiliation to sea cadets in this country.Brian Kierman Fenland branch chairman,Jade Merson RNR Wisbech Sea Cadets and Joanna Cadman national chairman Royal Society of St George. Picture: PETER DENNISChairman Joanna Cadman to Leiutenant Jade Merson RNR Wisbech Sea Cadets.with a certificate for the first ever Royal Society of St George affiliation to sea cadets in this country.Brian Kierman Fenland branch chairman,Jade Merson RNR Wisbech Sea Cadets and Joanna Cadman national chairman Royal Society of St George. Picture: PETER DENNIS

The honour was presented to the group by national and international chairman Joanna Cadman to Lieutenant Jade Merson.

It took place at the annual sea cadet presentation evening for the unit on February 7, along with parents, carers and sponsors.

The cadets were rewarded for their efforts over the last 12 months and the evening also incorporated a raffle to raise funds for the unit.

Luke Hayes took one of the top honours of the night being named cadet of the year, while Daniel Dumpis was crowned junior cadet of the year.

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCILWisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Cadet Sam Clarke also presented a cheque for £195 to the unit which he raised by completing a sponsored bike ride.

Wisbech Town Council's Mayor Cllr Michael Hill attended and said it was "a very informative and interesting evening".

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCILWisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Man in his 20s dead after BMW M3 crashes and catches fire

A young man has died after their BMW M3 crashed and caught fire in Peterborough on Sunday, February 16. Picture: Google Maps

North Bank ‘expected to stay closed’ after Environment Agency issue flood warning amid Storm Dennis

A flood warning has been issued for North Bank road amid Storm Dennis. Picture: Archant/FILE

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Man in his 20s dead after BMW M3 crashes and catches fire

A young man has died after their BMW M3 crashed and caught fire in Peterborough on Sunday, February 16. Picture: Google Maps

North Bank ‘expected to stay closed’ after Environment Agency issue flood warning amid Storm Dennis

A flood warning has been issued for North Bank road amid Storm Dennis. Picture: Archant/FILE

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech Sea Cadets first in the country to be Royal Society of St George affiliated

Wisbech Sea Cadets became the first in the country to be affiliated with the Royal Society of St George at a presentation evening. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Try not to be a WHAT? Comedy trio Fascinating Aïda coming to Cambridgeshire next month

Comedy trio Fascinating Aida are coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on March 4. Picture: Supplied/Johnny Boylan

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Campaigners launch fight against Wisbech incinerator at town rally

Campaigners launch fight against Wisbech incinerator at town rally. Picture: KIM TAYLOR
Drive 24