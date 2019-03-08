Advanced search

Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder are just two leading performers for Willy Wonka - now joined by a group of young pupils from Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:23 16 April 2019

Wisbech Grammar Schoolp poduction of Wonka. The performances were staged by the prep school and attracted considerable acclaim from an audience of staff, parents and relatives. Picture; WGS

AdGarry Samuels

Pupils at a Wisbech school followed in some famous footsteps – not least Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp – with their latest production.

Magdalene House Preparatory School decided to dazzle the audience with their own performance of Willy Wonka.

Staff agreed the prep school pupils turned in a magical performance of Wonka's Golden Ticket and parents and visitors agreed.

“The performance from our pupils left us with a great sense of pride as they sang, danced and acted this year's production, Wonka's Golden Tickets,” said Keryn Neaves, head of prep .

“The colourful array of costumes combined with the outstanding props and lighting made for a spectacular display showing our pupils' finest talents.

“The dedication of the staff to support our pupils in gaining the confidence to perform and reach their potential in this area of the curriculum is truly amazing and something I am so grateful for.”

She added: “It took a true team to put this show together and we could not have done it without the vision of Mrs Beck and the incredible efforts from our pupils, parents, and staff”.

