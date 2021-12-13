Gallery
School's Christmas Jumper Day raises £250 for charity
- Credit: Ian Burt Photography
Students at a Wisbech school dressed up in their best Christmas jumpers to help raise £250 for charity.
Marshland High School raised the cash by lunchtime on Friday, with donations going to Save The Children.
This year marked the 10th Christmas Jumper Day, which was started by Save the Children in 2012.
Schools, nurseries, workplaces and families across the country take part in the annual December event.
Mr Thomas Duce, deputy headteacher at Marshland High School, which is part of West Norfolk Academies Trust, said: "It was lovely to see so many of our students and staff getting involved.
“We like supporting Save the Children as 100 per cent of proceeds goes directly to supporting children around the world who desperately need help right now.
“We have taken part since Christmas Jumper Day started in 2012 and it is a fun way to raise money to help protect the magic for children around the world."
