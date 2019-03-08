Wisbech branch of Save the Children raise £830 for charity

The Wisbech branch of Save the Children has raised more than £830 for charity over the last month. Archant

The Wisbech branch of Save the Children has raised more than £830 for charity over the last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wisbech branch of Save the Children has raised more than £830 for charity over the last month. The Wisbech branch of Save the Children has raised more than £830 for charity over the last month.

The Wisbech branch of Save the Children has raised more than £830 for charity over the last month.

You may also want to watch:

Members raised £119 by hosting a stall at the Wisbech Fun Run in the park with a tombola, DVDs and CDs on sale.

Vanita Lightfoot, the group's media secretary, said: "The sun brought lots of people out and a good day was had by all."

Then during Save the Children Week the Wisbech branch raised a further £400 by holding a quiz night at T S Falcon. There were 11 teams and refreshments were provided.

The branch also did house to house collecting and raised £311.18 making a grand total of £711.18 for The Week.