This is where Santa will be stopping as he tours Wisbech on his sleigh

This is where Santa will be stopping as he tours Wisbech on his sleigh. Here, he is pictured with residents ahead of Christmas last year. Picture: ALAN EDMUNDS. Archant

Wisbech Lions Club sleigh runs and statics - all sleigh routes should start at 5.45pm and finish about 7.30pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sunday November 24 - Santa and his sleigh will be at Wisbech Christmas Light Switch on from 3pm to 6pm.

Monday December 2 sleigh route: Heron Road - Westmead Avenue - Queen Elizabeth Drive - Falklands Drive

Tuesday December 3 sleigh route: Mansell Road - Copperfields - Ramnoth Road - Mount Drive

Thursday December 5 sleigh route: Kirkgate Street - Jeffrey Avenue - Kirkgate Street - Chapnall Road - Fundrey Road - Musticott Place - Fundrey Road - Stow Road - Trinity Road - Norwich Road - Council Road.

Saturday December 7: Morrisons 9am to 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

Sunday December 8: Wisbech Christmas Fayre from 8am to 4pm.

Monday December 9 sleigh route: Edinburgh Drive - Acacia Avenue - St Michael's Avenue - Grosvenor Road - Goddard Crescent - Tinkers Drove - Ollard Avenue.

Tuesday December 10 sleigh route: Stow Road - Frinton Way - Salcott Drive - Frinton Way - Peldon Drive - Maldon Road - Bush Lane - Welbeck Road - Boyces Road - Claremont Road - Cockets Drive - Boyces Road

Wednesday December 11: static at Upwell Village Hall from 3.30pm to 4.30pm then sleigh run from Village Hall to St Peter's Road to Hall Bridge Estate then back to Village Hall.

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December at Asda from 9am to 4pm.

Monday December 16 sleigh route: Pickards Way - Cambridge Drive - Strawberry Close - Summerfield Close.

Friday 20 and Saturday 21 at Tesco from 9am to 5pm