47 cannabis plants worth nearly £40,000 seized from caravan at travellers site

PUBLISHED: 16:49 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 06 August 2020

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after 47 seven cannabis plants with a street value of almost £40,000 were seized from a caravan at a travellers site in Sandbank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICE

Forty-seven cannabis plants with a street value of almost £40,000 were seized from a caravan that was parked up in a travellers site in Wisbech.

The Wisbech neighbourhood policing team, assisted by Fenland Criminal Investigation Department, carried out three drug warrants at properties in Sandbank this morning (Thursday August 6).

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. She was taken to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in Kings Lynn where she was interviewed and has since been released pending further investigation.

Police said that “a total of 47 cannabis plants were seized, with an estimated value of around £39,480.

Anyone with information about the production or supply of drugs can report it online via https://bit.ly/31ufyli.

