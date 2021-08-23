Gallery
Inside the ‘magnificent’ Grade-II listed former salon set for sale
- Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY
A "magnificent" 3,500-foot Grade II Listed building and former award-winning salon in Wisbech is going on the market next week.
The four-floored building that housed Top To Toe is being sold by Brown & Co of King's Lynn after the business stopped trading due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Having liquidated the business in late June, director Sheena Hartley said: "It's the end of an era and I feel really sad."
She added that the "magnificent Grade II Listed building may well go to a developer. It is 3,500 foot and has four floors.
"If you have builders or developers as friends or someone who would like to take it on as a business, feel free to share and contact me."
After news of the closure became public, there was an outpouring of support from its community of customers and staff.
In 2014, Top To Toe won the ‘Small Employer of the Year’ category in the regional finals of the National Apprenticeship Awards.
