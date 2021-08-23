Gallery

Published: 4:51 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 4:55 PM August 23, 2021

Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. - Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY

A "magnificent" 3,500-foot Grade II Listed building and former award-winning salon in Wisbech is going on the market next week.

The four-floored building that housed Top To Toe is being sold by Brown & Co of King's Lynn after the business stopped trading due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. - Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY

Having liquidated the business in late June, director Sheena Hartley said: "It's the end of an era and I feel really sad."

She added that the "magnificent Grade II Listed building may well go to a developer. It is 3,500 foot and has four floors.

Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. - Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY

"If you have builders or developers as friends or someone who would like to take it on as a business, feel free to share and contact me."

After news of the closure became public, there was an outpouring of support from its community of customers and staff.

Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. - Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY

You may also want to watch:

In 2014, Top To Toe won the ‘Small Employer of the Year’ category in the regional finals of the National Apprenticeship Awards.

Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. - Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY

Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. - Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY

Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. - Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY

Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. - Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY

Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. - Credit: SHEENA HARTLEY



