Horsefair Shopping Centre to host charity car boot sale this Bank Holiday Monday in Wisbech – here's what you need to know

02 May, 2019 - 12:17
This year’s Easter charity car boot sale which takes place in the same location as the Bank Holiday sale. Picture: HORSEFAIR

Archant

Much like the Easter break, the Horsefair Shopping Centre will be hosting yet another car boot sale with the aim to raise charity cash.

This Bank Holiday Monday the boot sale is back on the top floor of the centre's car park – with all proceeds going to Scotty's Little Soldiers.

This year's chosen charity supports children and young people who have lost a parent or family member in the British Forces.

Kevin Smith, Horsefair manager, said: “Our car boot sales are a great place for the local community to gather and bargain hunt whilst raising money for a very worthy cause.”

“It's a wonderful day for everyone involved,” Mr Smith, who oversees the charity sale which will begin from 9am, added.

Those wanting to sell, pitches cost £5 for a car and £10 if you have a trailer. Sellers are asked to arrive and setup from 8am.

Shoppers, who enter for free, can search for a bargain between 9am and 1pm where free unrestricted parking will be available on the ground floor of the car parl.

For more information, visit: www.horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk

