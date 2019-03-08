Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community Fundraiser set to be bigger than ever, and they need YOUR help

PUBLISHED: 13:08 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 14 June 2019

Xyanthe Lambert (back row, centre) is organising 'The Big Community Fundraiser' in Wisbech next weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/XYANTHE LAMBERT

Xyanthe Lambert (back row, centre) is organising 'The Big Community Fundraiser' in Wisbech next weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/XYANTHE LAMBERT

Archant

Wisbech Rugby Club is hosting a community fundraising day, and they want YOU to get involved.

The event will raise funds for the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre based at North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech.

The centre helps palliative care more comfortable for patients and their families and focuses on improving the quality of life for those going through the journey of terminal illness.

Mayor of Wisbech, Michael Hill, is scheduled to attend a fundraiser that will also play host to other activities throughout the day.

Live entertainment from Jo Manning and the Rock Choir, plus zumba, salsa and Samurai Shotokan karate are on show, as well as stalls, face-painting, inflatables, a stock car and an insanity class ran by the Hudson Leisure Centre for all to enjoy.

The fundraiser builds on last year's efforts whereby organiser Xyanthe Lambert arranged a Macmillan coffee morning at the town's Museum Square Dental Centre, raising a total of £600.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking on this year's event, Xyanthe said: "Please come along and support this worthy cause and have some fun at what promises to be an amazing day."

It all takes place on Saturday, June 22 at Wisbech Rugby Club's base on Chapel Road between 10am-4pm.

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes in Wisbech is not being treated as suspicious

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner’s car – just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes in Wisbech is not being treated as suspicious

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner’s car – just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County Council buys the lease of Wisbech cinema and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Cambridgeshire County Council leader secures new rent-free headquarters in China to boost trade opportunities

Cllr Count officially opens the new Cambridgeshire office in Yangzhou City, China. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Community Fundraiser set to be bigger than ever, and they need YOUR help

Xyanthe Lambert (back row, centre) is organising 'The Big Community Fundraiser' in Wisbech next weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/XYANTHE LAMBERT

MPs Steve Barclay and Lucy Frazer both backing Boris to be next Prime Minister - but who do you want them to support? Take part in our special poll

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists