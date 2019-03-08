Community Fundraiser set to be bigger than ever, and they need YOUR help

Xyanthe Lambert (back row, centre) is organising 'The Big Community Fundraiser' in Wisbech next weekend.

Wisbech Rugby Club is hosting a community fundraising day, and they want YOU to get involved.

The event will raise funds for the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre based at North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech.

The centre helps palliative care more comfortable for patients and their families and focuses on improving the quality of life for those going through the journey of terminal illness.

Mayor of Wisbech, Michael Hill, is scheduled to attend a fundraiser that will also play host to other activities throughout the day.

Live entertainment from Jo Manning and the Rock Choir, plus zumba, salsa and Samurai Shotokan karate are on show, as well as stalls, face-painting, inflatables, a stock car and an insanity class ran by the Hudson Leisure Centre for all to enjoy.

The fundraiser builds on last year's efforts whereby organiser Xyanthe Lambert arranged a Macmillan coffee morning at the town's Museum Square Dental Centre, raising a total of £600.

Speaking on this year's event, Xyanthe said: "Please come along and support this worthy cause and have some fun at what promises to be an amazing day."

It all takes place on Saturday, June 22 at Wisbech Rugby Club's base on Chapel Road between 10am-4pm.