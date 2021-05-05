Published: 11:24 AM May 5, 2021

Wisbech Rugby Club's junior players have been training since outdoor grassroots sport was permitted from March 29. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

For Wisbech Rugby Club, months of lockdown have not dampened the spirit of its players as they continue their return to action.

The club welcomed its under six-13 players for training since outdoor grassroots sport was permitted from March 29, while the adults play touch rugby and new players have also attended sessions.

Marcus Hall, age grade chairman at Wisbech Rugby Club, said: “The first couple of weeks have been characterised by huge grins and energetic involvement as the young players see their teammates again for the first time in months.”

Wisbech Rugby Club's junior players have been training since outdoor grassroots sport was permitted from March 29. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech Rugby Club's junior players have been training since outdoor grassroots sport was permitted from March 29. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

From May 17, full contact training will be allowed under England Rugby’s ‘return to rugby’ roadmap, ahead of full contact matches due to resume around two weeks later.

Meanwhile, senior players have formed a social cricket team as a way of socialising in person as the rugby season comes to a close.

Leonard Veenendaal, director of rugby at Wisbech RUFC, said: “In terms of adult rugby, we took the decision to take a more informal approach to training.

Wisbech Rugby Club's junior players have been training since outdoor grassroots sport was permitted from March 29. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

You may also want to watch:

“We have approached March Bears about the possibility of playing the annual Jack Arch Cup match sometime in May.

“The season ends at the end of May but should any local clubs approach us for a friendly match under the adapted laws before that time, we will do our best to field a competitive side.”

Wisbech Rugby Club's junior players have been training since outdoor grassroots sport was permitted from March 29. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech Rugby Club's junior players have been training since outdoor grassroots sport was permitted from March 29. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Training sessions are held at Harecroft Road on Sunday mornings from 10am. Adult players are welcome to come along on Thursdays from 7pm until the end of this month.