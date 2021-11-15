News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Town council gifts defibrillator to rugby club

John Elworthy

Published: 11:31 AM November 15, 2021
Mayor Cllr Andrew Lynn presents defibrillator to Wisbech rugby club. 

Mayor Cllr Andrew Lynn presents defibrillator to Wisbech rugby club. - Credit: Wisbech town council

One of three defibrillators bought by Wisbech town council was handed over to a rugby club.  

The mayor, Cllr Andrew Lynn, presented it to Wisbech Rugby Club on Saturday. 

The council said the donation of the defibrillator comes in a timely manner after an incident in August. 

Paul Murray, playing for Wisbech Town’s walking football team against South Lincs Steelers, collapsed on the pitch at Fountain Fresh Park.   

The Steelers had received their defibrillator five years previously and it had sat unused until the incident when Paul collapsed with an untraceable pulse.  

A council spokesman said: “Team officials administered the lifesaving defibrillators automated brief electrical current to the polarised cardiac muscle, allowing depolarisation and re-establishment of a proper rhythm.  

“Used alongside CPR, Paul’s vital signs were maintained until medical professional arrived.” 

The council says it will be rolling out installation of the others.   

The College of West Anglia is one among many course providers delivering training on basic life support and use of defibrillator. 

