Published: 5:38 PM October 25, 2021

A nail-biting finish for Wisbech 1st XV saw the Men in Red win their third consecutive London 3 Eastern Counties league match in a row on Saturday afternoon.

Wisbech travelled to Fakenham with a team mixed with upcoming youth and experience.

The opening twenty minutes saw both teams having a fair share of possession.

Hwever, Fakenham were the first to get points on the board when their wing crossed the whitewash for the opening try.

Wisbech Round Table Man of the Match, Bull Tagicakiverata - Credit: Leonard Veenendaal

Fly-half Luke Boynes converted to give the home side a seven point lead after twenty minutes.

But Wisbech hit back straight from the restart: the 'men in red' ran through the phases deep in Fakenham territory and full back Toro Tui's quick feet and pace beat several defenders to find the space in the corner. The conversion was missed.

An intense period followed, with both sides battling tirelessly to make ground.

Wisbech started to impose themselves on the game with some strong phases and quick ball from the ensuing rucks looked threatening with every phase of play.

Wisbech try scores left to right: Mark Goude, Solomon Prestidge, Toro Tui. - Credit: Leonard Veenendaal

The pressure was rewarded when veteran Mark Goude powered his way over the try line

However, it was Fakenham who would go into the half-time break 14 -12 ahead after an 80-metre intercept which allowed their pacey full-back Gregor Taylor to score a converted try under the posts.

The match was incredibly tight throughout the second half, Fakenham who started the second half hungry for victory, their intensity tested the Wisbech defence.

However, Wisbech showed grit and determination, got hold of the ball turning defence into attack, Solomon Prestidge stretched over the line which saw the visitors take the lead.

Sam Anderson added the extras two to give the Men in Red a 19 - 14 lead.

A flurry of fine attacking moves from Fakenham set the game up for a cagey final 15 minutes as the home side tried to claw their way back into the fixture, but it would be Wisbech’s uncompromising defence that would win the game.

After an incredible defensive display that saw the men in red manage the game well and ride out some periods where they were under some heavy momentum from a good Fakenham side, the final whistle blew, giving Wisbech their first win of the season on the road.

This was a monumental team effort but Samuela 'the raging Bull' Tagicakiverata's tireless caries and defensive contribution earned him the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award.

FT Score: 14 - 19