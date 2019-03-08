Wisbech Rose Fair: Visitors flock in numbers at 57th annual event

Another sun-kissed day in Wisbech as day two of the town's Rose Fair gets underway outside St Peter and St Paul's Church. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

From beautiful floral displays to numerous charity stalls on offer, the 57th Wisbech Rose Fair was in full bloom today.

One of East Anglia's premier flower festivals, visitors flocked to the town's St Peter's and St Paul's Parish Church and its gardens for the annual event, which celebrates its horticultural and trading heritage.

A range of flowers and other plants were on show in the church, with numerous stalls offering various items from different town organisations just outside.

From home-baked cakes and hand-knitted toys, to board games and ornaments, there was something for everyone in the Town Gardens, including the Wisbech Lions Club that aims to raise around £1,000 across the four-day spectacular.

Chris Gay, member of Wisbech Lions, said: "If we didn't fundraise, we could not give it away to the town, but to do that, we need the public.

"The public back us all the way."

The church still uses this wonderful occasion to raise funds for the upkeep of its ancient building, but over the years, the Rose Fair has grown into a Town Festival.

The Rose Fair began in 1963 when local rose growers sold rose buds in the Parish Church in aid of its restoration fund, and culminates with the traditional parades through the town centre on Saturday.