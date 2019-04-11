Advanced search

Holes in Wisbech unadopted roads filled with gravel by annoyed residents

11 April, 2019 - 11:45
Holes in ‘death trap’ roads in Wisbech have been filled in with gravel following an ongoing battle of who is responsible for the work.

Annoyed residents in Mikanda Close and Harrys Way decided to take matters into their own hands in the two unadopted roads.

Due to both roads being on private land, Cambridgeshire County Council say any issues must be resolved by Kempston Homes, who are behind the build.

However, an ongoing battle of who is responsible for the work has meant slow progress for a resolution.

Lorrain Symons, whose son lives in one of the roads, said: “We have drain lids that are raised eight inches out the ground.

“Residents have had to place gravel around the manholes to try and reduce the impact on pedestrians and vehicles.

“It is a death trap on the roads.”

Julie Pegg, director of Kempston Homes, said: “We are at the mercy of Cambridgeshire County Council as to when these roads will be complete.

“We are getting things resolved very slowly but it has been a nightmare.”

Cambridgeshire County Council confirmed that both the roads were on private land and not owned by them, with any issues to be resolved by the developers.

