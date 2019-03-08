Advanced search

Restaurant hit with 'situation' that saw hygiene rating drop to one, inundated with messages of support

PUBLISHED: 13:44 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 03 July 2019

Worzals restaurant and grill at Walton Highway need have no fear after an 'incident' saw their food hygiene rating from West Norfolk Council drop to one. The restaurant explained what happened and customers, in their droves, have written to support them. Worzals is confident about the future. Picture; WORZALS

Customers responded in their hundreds - with glowing comments, testimonials and support - for a Wisbech area restaurant that got knocked back to a one star rating by West Norfolk Council.

Worzals Bar and Grill at Walton Highway has come back fighting after health officials visited on March 31 and found a 'situation' that resulted in their food and hygiene certificate being dropped to just one.

The council claimed food hygiene and safety was 'bad', that structural compliance was 'fair' and they only had 'some' confidence in the management.

But following the decision by the Curzon family that own this popular restaurant to tell customers what's been happening, they have been inundated with messages of support.

On the restaurant's Facebook page 400 customers - many of them regulars - have testified to how good they are.

"Never had a problem," wrote Lynda Good. "You may have had a small hiccup, which you have dealt with."

Anna Foster posted: "I've been a customer for years and never anything but high standard and lovely food. See you Saturday x."

Paul Kimber wrote: "Always had great food and service I'm sure you'll be back to 5 stars on the council's next visit; it won't stop us coming again. I just wish you still had the apple crumble on the menu; it was better than my mother's but don't tell her that".

In a press release issued by the restaurant, Worzals pointed out they were a small, family-run business that has been operating for eight years, serving over 150,000 diners a year and employing over 100 local people.

"In January we were awarded a high score food hygiene rating following our annual review," said a restaurant spokesman.

"Unfortunately, on March 31 we had a one-off incident which sadly may have affected a handful of our customers and for this we are deeply sorry.

"Since then, we have been working with the council to find out exactly what has happened and taken on board the recommendations which were made to fine-tune our processes.

"However, the council had to lower our rating to one until they are allowed to come back to rescore."

The spokesman added: "Council legislation states that a second inspection cannot be within three months of the date of the incident, but we are confident that our usual high rating will be reinstated imminently."

The restaurant said the knock back meant that "one isolated incident has resulted in this low rating. This is heartbreaking for us as it is not reflective of us as a business - or how we operate on a daily basis.

"All staff hold a minimum level 2 food hygiene certificate, have regular refresher training and we operate an open pass allowing our practices to be visible to our diners in the restaurant."

The spokesman said: "Please be assured that food hygiene and safety for our customers has and continues to be the number one priority here at a Worzals.

"We appreciate your understanding on this matter and thank our loyal customers for all of your support at this time. It certainly hasn't gone unnoticed."

Meanwhile the comments and tributes pour in with James Cook assuring them his family "will definitely keep coming, never had a bad meal here."

And Daryl and Vic Wilders said that "will very certainly continue to come here. Love the good food, staff and atmosphere. Lovely place never had a problem".

Mandy Wright told them their food is "awesome" whilst Katie Rust said she had been "coming to Worzals for years and have always had a lovely meal. I will continue to support your business as it's one of my favourite places to eat locally".

Paul Rose said: "We came in early June; party of eight. "The place is amazing, the food was superb and the staff excellent. We all loved it and would have no hesitation recommending it and will be back soon."

Jim Agate said he had always had fabulous service and lovely food "and I've been three times in the last seven weeks and will be back soon".

